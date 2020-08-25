UrduPoint.com
Taliban Delegation, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:33 PM

The delegation of the Taliban held a meeting on Tuesday with Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad and the sides discussed the current status of the Afghan peace process and further steps, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said

The Taliban Political Commission delegation was headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, who is also known as Mullah Brother Akhund.

"Welcoming the delegation, Mahmood Qureshi underscored Prime Minister Imran Khan's consistent stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political settlement was the only way forward. Highlighting Pakistan's positive contribution to the peace and reconciliation process, culminating in the U.

S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on 29 February 2020, the Foreign Minister underlined that this historic opportunity must be seized by the Afghan stakeholders to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political solution," the statement said.

The Taliban delegation also briefed Qureshi on the implementation of the group's agreement with the United States.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan ties based on amity, shared history and geography and reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan," the statement said.

The visit follows the US-Taliban peace deal signed in February, which includes a prisoner swap between Kabul and the Taliban in the lead up to intra-Afghan talks.

