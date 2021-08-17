UrduPoint.com

Taliban Govt Assures Not To Allow Anybody To Use Its Soil Against Pakistan: Senator Mushahid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Taliban govt assures not to allow anybody to use its soil against Pakistan: Senator Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Defense Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Tuesday said the Taliban government had assured through statements that Afghanistan would not allow anybody to use its soil for cross boarder terrorism especially against Pakistan.

Talking to Pakistan Television (ptv), he said during Ashraf Ghani's regime, Afghanistan's soil was used for subversive and terror activities against Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that the Taliban government would not repeat its past mistakes and Pakistan and Afghanistan would enjoy good brotherly relations.

Mushahid said Pakistan was hosting Afghan refugees for decades and always ready to help Afghanistan in the prevailing situation.

"Pakistan is well-wisher of Afghanistan and always desired to see it as a peaceful and sovereign state," he added.

He said the people of Afghanistan wanted peace and stability in their country. The Taliban government spokesman had assured that no incident of human rights violation to be occurred in their regime.

"History is repeating itself as Taliban has again taken control of Afghanistan," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Senate Mushahid Hussain Syed Ashraf Ghani Government Refugee PTV

Recent Stories

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

55 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed ..

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed Shah's bail plea

29 minutes ago
 Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Politica ..

Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Political Landscape to Fight COVID-19 ..

29 minutes ago
 Govt allocated substantial funds for education: Sh ..

Govt allocated substantial funds for education: Shahwani

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants durable peace, stability in region: ..

Pakistan wants durable peace, stability in region: FM

29 minutes ago
 Germany's Maas Says Evacuation From Afghanistan 'F ..

Germany's Maas Says Evacuation From Afghanistan 'Fully Underway'

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.