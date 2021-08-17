Taliban govt assures not to allow anybody to use its soil against Pakistan: Senator Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Defense Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Tuesday said the Taliban government had assured through statements that Afghanistan would not allow anybody to use its soil for cross boarder terrorism especially against Pakistan.

Talking to Pakistan Television (ptv), he said during Ashraf Ghani's regime, Afghanistan's soil was used for subversive and terror activities against Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that the Taliban government would not repeat its past mistakes and Pakistan and Afghanistan would enjoy good brotherly relations.

Mushahid said Pakistan was hosting Afghan refugees for decades and always ready to help Afghanistan in the prevailing situation.

"Pakistan is well-wisher of Afghanistan and always desired to see it as a peaceful and sovereign state," he added.

He said the people of Afghanistan wanted peace and stability in their country. The Taliban government spokesman had assured that no incident of human rights violation to be occurred in their regime.

"History is repeating itself as Taliban has again taken control of Afghanistan," he concluded.