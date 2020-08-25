UrduPoint.com
Taliban Likely To Address Power-Sharing During Islamabad Visit - Pakistani Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:32 PM

Taliban Likely to Address Power-Sharing During Islamabad Visit - Pakistani Lawmaker

) A delegation of the Taliban movement is likely to discuss latest developments in the Afghan peace process, including a potential power-sharing mechanism with the Afghan government after a complete US withdrawal, during its ongoing visit to Islamabad, Pakistani lawmaker Sehar Kamran told Sputnik on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A delegation of the Taliban movement is likely to discuss latest developments in the Afghan peace process, including a potential power-sharing mechanism with the Afghan government after a complete US withdrawal, during its ongoing visit to Islamabad, Pakistani lawmaker Sehar Kamran told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Representatives of the Afghan movement arrived in Pakistan on Monday.

"The talks are expected to revolve around the current situation of Afghanistan, Taliban's relationship with the existing Afghan government, speculation on the future political scenario of the country and possibly a power-sharing mechanism post a complete American withdrawal, and an overall state of bilateral relations between the two countries," Kamran said.

The visit follows the US-Taliban peace deal signed in February, which includes a prisoner swap between Kabul and the Taliban in the lead up to intra-Afghan talks.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that a peace process in the neighboring country was moving in a "positive direction" after the government has begun releasing the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners.

Kamran noted that Pakistan once again would reiterate its call for an Afghan-led peace process during the talks.

"As all roads of peace in Pakistan lead through Afghanistan, it is hoped that the Afghan [Taliban] delegation's visit is successful and peace is ultimately achieved in the country," Kamran concluded.

Later on Tuesday, the Taliban delegation is expected to meet with Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other high-ranking officials.

