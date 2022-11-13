Taliban, Pakistani Military Engage in Border Clashes Due to Misunderstanding - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) An armed conflict occurred due to misunderstanding between the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) and the Pakistani military at a border crossing in the area of Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district, the commander of the district's security forces, Mohammad Mahmoud, said on Sunday.

"The incident occurred due to misunderstanding, no one was injured," the commander said.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. In September of that year, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.