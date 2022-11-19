Taliban, Pakistani Military Engage in Border Clash Along Durand Line - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) An armed clash has occurred between the forces of the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistani border, the TOLONews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing Afghan military.

The report said that the incident took place in the Afghan province of Paktia, along the Durand Line, which forms the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a delimitation unrecognized by Kabul.

Last week, an armed conflict occurred due to misunderstanding between the Taliban and the Pakistani military at a border crossing in the area of Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district, the commander of the district's security forces, Mohammad Mahmoud, said, adding that nobody was injured.