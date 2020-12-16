UrduPoint.com
Taliban Political Commission Arrives In Islamabad Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:54 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has received the Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as it reached Foreign Office in Islamabad today.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) A delegation of Taliban led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Islamabad for an important visit on Wednesday.

The delegation visited Foreign Office where Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received him.

The objective of this visit by Taliban Political Commission is a part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitate the Intra-Afghan negotiations that commenced in Doha on Sept 12 this year.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan would continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

