Taliban Receptive To Int'l Community's Human Rights Concerns So Far, Pakistani Envoy Asad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:58 PM

Pakistan is committed to working closely with United States, China and Russia to preserve the gains made in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of human rights and women's rights, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan has said, while pointing out that the Taliban, now in control of the government, appeared to be receptive to concerns of the international community

"What we are hearing from the ground so far is that there hasn't been major violence, so far, and it seems that the Taliban have been receptive to the concerns of and listening to the international community so far in terms of the way they are conducting themselves," the Pakistani ambassador said In an interview with USA TODAY's Editorial board.

About lack of trust in the Taliban given their past record, Ambassador Khan said for Afghanistan to secure long-term, sustainable peace, military solutions are no longer an option.

Instead, an inclusive government, one that includes all ethnic groups, is the only road to realized harmony.

Asked why he believes the group will behave differently this time, he said, "I see and hear what you're saying in terms of that accumulated skepticism but you know, right now, what we are hearing from the ground is that they seem to be listening so we see hope there." Still, Ambassador Khan warned that the instability in Afghanistan could have deleterious consequences.

"If it turns into a civil war, we will face the spillover effect we will face the conflict and instability that we have seen spill over into Pakistan in the past," he said, adding that those consequences could certainly reach farther than Pakistan.

