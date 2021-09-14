UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Acting Foreign Minister Of Afghanistan Met With Pakistani Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Taliban Say Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Met With Pakistani Ambassador

The acting Afghan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has had negotiations with the Pakistani ambassador in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the political office of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), Mohammad Naeem, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The acting Afghan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has had negotiations with the Pakistani ambassador in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the political office of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), Mohammad Naeem, said on Tuesday.

"In Kabul, Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss bilateral relations. At the meeting, the issues of humanitarian aid, the status of Afghan refugees and movement of people between Chaman and Spin Buldak (border checkpoints)," Naeem tweeted.

The Pakistani side promised to facilitate movement over the Chaman-Spin Buldak border crossing.

Khan added that his country was committed to extending humanitarian aid and strengthening economic ties with Afghanistan.

On September 4, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid arrived in Kabul, which sparked anti-Pakistan rallies countrywide. Many Afghans blamed Islamabad for supporting the Taliban and playing a part in the takeover of Afghanistan.

A week ago, the Taliban announced an interim government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under the UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad United Nations Russia Chaman September Border Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps for uplift of Mines & Mineral se ..

Govt taking steps for uplift of Mines & Mineral sector to strengthen economy of ..

4 minutes ago
 40 more test positive for COVID in Balochistan

40 more test positive for COVID in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Macron to Offer to Form Legislative Body to Evalua ..

Macron to Offer to Form Legislative Body to Evaluate Actions of French Police

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.