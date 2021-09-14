Taliban Say Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Met With Pakistani Ambassador

The acting Afghan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has had negotiations with the Pakistani ambassador in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the political office of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), Mohammad Naeem, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The acting Afghan foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has had negotiations with the Pakistani ambassador in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the political office of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), Mohammad Naeem, said on Tuesday.

"In Kabul, Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan met with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss bilateral relations. At the meeting, the issues of humanitarian aid, the status of Afghan refugees and movement of people between Chaman and Spin Buldak (border checkpoints)," Naeem tweeted.

The Pakistani side promised to facilitate movement over the Chaman-Spin Buldak border crossing.

Khan added that his country was committed to extending humanitarian aid and strengthening economic ties with Afghanistan.

On September 4, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid arrived in Kabul, which sparked anti-Pakistan rallies countrywide. Many Afghans blamed Islamabad for supporting the Taliban and playing a part in the takeover of Afghanistan.

A week ago, the Taliban announced an interim government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under the UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.