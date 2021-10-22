Taliban Say Pakistan Pledged $28Mln, Duty Free Fruit Exports for Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Taliban (banned in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday that Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has promised Afghanistan's interim government during talks in Kabul to provide 5 billion Pakistani rupees ($28 million) in assistance and remove customs fees for Afghan fresh and dried fruit exports.

Additionally, the parties agreed to facilitate bilateral travel, with Qureshi confirming that Afghans transiting to homeland via the Torkham checkpoint on the Pakistani border will not be required to take PCR tests, Mujahid said.

Qureshi arrived in Kabul on Thursday to hold talks with the Taliban interim authorities, including its head, Hasan Akhund, and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in early September. Akhund, who had served as a foreign minister in the first Taliban government, was appointed the head of the new all-male cabinet.

Pakistan has provided essential humanitarian assistance to neighboring Afghanistan in recent months of insecurity in a form of food and medicines.