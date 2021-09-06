Taliban Says Released Prisoners Pose No Threats to Neighboring Pakistan

The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) have assured authorities in Pakistan that the prisoners released during their offensive in August would pose no terrorist threat to their country, Afghan 1TVNewsAF channel reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) have assured authorities in Pakistan that the prisoners released during their offensive in August would pose no terrorist threat to their country, Afghan 1TVNewsAF channel reported on Monday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that a Pakistani delegation in Kabul expressed concern that some of former Afghan prisoners might infiltrate Pakistan and thus pose a threat to its security.

"Pakistan has repeatedly asked for permission to visit Kabul, which we recently granted.

Pakistan is worried about the release of prisoners ... who want to carry out attacks in Pakistan. We assured Pakistan that no one from Afghanistan could threaten another country," Mujahid said as quoted by the tv channel.

On August 15, the Taliban seized Kabul after month of military offensive, and the goverment in Afghanistan collapsed. Despite assurances of peace, many neighboring countries are wary of potential security threat coming from Afghanistan.