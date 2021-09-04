Taliban Senior Official Discusses Reconstruction of Afghanistan With Pakistani Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Deputy Director of the Political Office of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has discussed the reconstruction of Afghanistan among other issues with the Pakistani ambassador to Qatar, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.

"Sher M. Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Director of the Political Office and his delegation met Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar and his delegation. Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people's movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak," Shaheen wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

The situation on the Afghan-Pakistani border has remained tense since then over the influx of refugees from Afghanistan. A source in the Taliban told Sputnik that the Pakistani forces had opened fire at the Afghan undocumented refugees at the Torkham border crossing, leaving three people dead and five more injured.