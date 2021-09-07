Taliban Shooting to Disperse Anti-Pakistan Rally in Kabul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) started shooting to disperse crowds of anti-Pakistan protesters in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Agence France-Presse reported.

Protesters across the world blame Pakistan for its role in the Afghan crisis and support for the Taliban. A new wave of rallies swept Afghanistan after a recent visit by the Pakistani intelligence chief, Faiz Hameed.