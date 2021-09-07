UrduPoint.com

Taliban Shooting To Disperse Anti-Pakistan Rally In Kabul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:37 PM

Taliban Shooting to Disperse Anti-Pakistan Rally in Kabul - Reports

Members of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) started shooting to disperse crowds of anti-Pakistan protesters in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Agence France-Presse reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) started shooting to disperse crowds of anti-Pakistan protesters in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Agence France-Presse reported.

Protesters across the world blame Pakistan for its role in the Afghan crisis and support for the Taliban. A new wave of rallies swept Afghanistan after a recent visit by the Pakistani intelligence chief, Faiz Hameed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World Russia Visit

Recent Stories

FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of ..

FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of education

2 minutes ago
 Japan's household spending in July rises 0.7 pct y ..

Japan's household spending in July rises 0.7 pct year-on-year

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 3,091 more cases of COVID-19 varia ..

S.Korea reports 3,091 more cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks close higher

4 minutes ago
 SSP Sukkur held Darbar

SSP Sukkur held Darbar

4 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 is now available for Pre-booking

TECNO POVA 2 is now available for Pre-booking

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.