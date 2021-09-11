Taliban Source Denies Pakistan Smuggled Classified Documents Out of Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) denies that Pakistani aircraft, which supplied humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, flew classified documents and computers out of Kabul, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Islamabad announced that it will dispatch three planes carrying humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

"This is propaganda. The Pakistani airplanes delivered aid to Kandahar, Balkh and Kabul and returned empty [to Pakistan]," the source said.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country.