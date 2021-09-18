UrduPoint.com

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place In Dushanbe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:05 AM

Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

Negotiations between the Afghan resistance forces and the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) may soon take place in Dushanbe, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said at a briefing following the talks

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Negotiations between the Afghan resistance forces and the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) may soon take place in Dushanbe, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said at a briefing following the talks.

"We agreed that Tajikistan will talk with the Panjshir leaders, and Pakistan with the Taliban, so that they sit down at the negotiating table in Dushanbe as soon as possible," Khan said.

In turn, Rahmon said that the mediators Tajikistan and Pakistan will assist in these negotiations.

"We agreed to assist in negotiations between the Taliban and Tajiks in Dushanbe," Emomali Rahmon said.

The sides expressed hope that peace and stability in this neighboring country would be restored in the near future, and the interests of all political and ethnic groups in Afghanistan would be taken into account.

"We support inclusive government in this country with the participation of all social groups. Tajiks and other ethnic groups will take their rightful place in inclusive government. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan," Rahmon said.

He noted that the early settlement of the conflict and tensions in the Panjshir Province by declaring a ceasefire and opening roads for providing humanitarian assistance to the population of the region is one of the most important tasks today. According to Rahmon, Tajikistan and Pakistan have agreed to make every effort to achieve these goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Dushanbe Tajikistan May All Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

54 minutes ago
 England eases Covid travel curbs

England eases Covid travel curbs

3 minutes ago
 Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN ..

Biden announces methane gas cuts goal ahead of UN climate summit

3 minutes ago
 DG Rangers Sindh inaugurates renovated Lab-e-Mehra ..

DG Rangers Sindh inaugurates renovated Lab-e-Mehran Park

3 minutes ago
 Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targ ..

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

16 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu N ..

Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu NPP in Southern Turkey

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.