Taliban Talks With Afghan Resistance Forces May Take Place in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Negotiations between the Afghan resistance forces and the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) may soon take place in Dushanbe, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said at a briefing following the talks.

"We agreed that Tajikistan will talk with the Panjshir leaders, and Pakistan with the Taliban, so that they sit down at the negotiating table in Dushanbe as soon as possible," Khan said.

In turn, Rahmon said that the mediators Tajikistan and Pakistan will assist in these negotiations.

"We agreed to assist in negotiations between the Taliban and Tajiks in Dushanbe," Emomali Rahmon said.

The sides expressed hope that peace and stability in this neighboring country would be restored in the near future, and the interests of all political and ethnic groups in Afghanistan would be taken into account.

"We support inclusive government in this country with the participation of all social groups. Tajiks and other ethnic groups will take their rightful place in inclusive government. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan," Rahmon said.

He noted that the early settlement of the conflict and tensions in the Panjshir Province by declaring a ceasefire and opening roads for providing humanitarian assistance to the population of the region is one of the most important tasks today. According to Rahmon, Tajikistan and Pakistan have agreed to make every effort to achieve these goals.