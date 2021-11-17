UrduPoint.com

Taliban To Be Invited To High-Level Meeting Of Afghan Neighbors - Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:00 PM

Taliban to Be Invited to High-Level Meeting of Afghan Neighbors - Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Afghan cabinet appointed by the Taliban (organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) will be invited to attend the third ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring states, Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Afghan cabinet appointed by the Taliban (organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) will be invited to attend the third ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring states, Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The platform, which is set up to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, includes Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Turkmenistan, Russia, China, and Pakistan. The latter hosted the first-ever meeting of the format on September 8, and the second meeting was held in Iran on October 27. The Taliban-backed government did not participate in either of them as it was not internationally recognized.

"Afghanistan's interim government will also be invited to the next meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours," Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper at a Senate meeting on Tuesday.

While the specific date for the event is yet to be unveiled, it is expected to be held in China early next year.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul following several weeks of making military gains that coincided with the withdrawal of foreign troops. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.

