Taliban Vow to Prevent Any Future Foreign Invasions of Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Afghanistan will no longer tolerate any foreign "invasions" such as the recent Pakistani airstrikes, acting Afghan Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said.

On April 16, Pakistan struck the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar, leaving more than 40 dead. Islamabad said the airstrikes were in response to attacks emanating from Afghan soil. Pakistani airstrikes prompted a series of protests across Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan is still facing big challenges both from the world and neighboring countries, a clear example of the latter is the recent invasion of Pakistan in Khost and Kunar provinces.

We are both responsible for protecting our country but also our people ... we tolerated the invasion this time for our national interest and next time we might not do so," Yaqoob said, as quoted by the Khaama Press news agency.

Last Sunday, acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi summoned Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan to lodge a protest against the airstrikes. The Pakistani foreign ministry, in turn, deplored the increase in Afghan attacks in border areas.