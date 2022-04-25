UrduPoint.com

Taliban Vow To Prevent Any Future Foreign Invasions Of Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Taliban Vow to Prevent Any Future Foreign Invasions of Afghanistan

Afghanistan will no longer tolerate any foreign "invasions" such as the recent Pakistani airstrikes, acting Afghan Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Afghanistan will no longer tolerate any foreign "invasions" such as the recent Pakistani airstrikes, acting Afghan Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said.

On April 16, Pakistan struck the Afghan provinces of Khost and Kunar, leaving more than 40 dead. Islamabad said the airstrikes were in response to attacks emanating from Afghan soil. Pakistani airstrikes prompted a series of protests across Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan is still facing big challenges both from the world and neighboring countries, a clear example of the latter is the recent invasion of Pakistan in Khost and Kunar provinces.

We are both responsible for protecting our country but also our people ... we tolerated the invasion this time for our national interest and next time we might not do so," Yaqoob said, as quoted by the Khaama Press news agency.

Last Sunday, acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi summoned Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan to lodge a protest against the airstrikes. The Pakistani foreign ministry, in turn, deplored the increase in Afghan attacks in border areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Protest World April Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with ..

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with New Lineup of Office Products

15 minutes ago
 China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent i ..

China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent in Q1

38 seconds ago
 1,500 destitute Afghans receive China-donated huma ..

1,500 destitute Afghans receive China-donated humanitarian assistance

41 seconds ago
 China lockdowns, rate hike fears batter stock mark ..

China lockdowns, rate hike fears batter stock markets

43 seconds ago
 Russia to Stop Military Operations Near Azovstal a ..

Russia to Stop Military Operations Near Azovstal at 11:00 GMT on Monday - Defens ..

23 minutes ago
 China accelerates research on key water conservanc ..

China accelerates research on key water conservancy technology

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.