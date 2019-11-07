UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talk On PM's Resignation Is Out Of Question: Pervaiz Ellahi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Talk on PM's resignation is out of question: Pervaiz Ellahi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker of Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Ellahi Thursday said the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not resign on the demand of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

No talk would be made on prime minister's resignation as it is out of question, he made it clear while talking to a private news channel.

There can be negotiation on strengthening Election Commission of Pakistan and parliamentary committees and so on, he added.

In reply to a question, he said a judicial commission can be constituted for the opening of an constituency.

We have forwarded the reservations being raised by the members of JUI-F committee, the speaker said.

He said Pakistan was moving towards progress and prosperity and the credit goes to the PTI government for taking measures for the betterment of institutions and life of the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Man Progress Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

US Calls Iran's Ban of IAEA Inspector From Uranium ..

18 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister appreciates UNHCR's steps for up ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir enjoys support of ..

20 minutes ago

Eight police personnel get injured in a road misha ..

20 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns review petition regarding c ..

20 minutes ago

Ayaz Latif Palijo condemns manhandling of protesti ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.