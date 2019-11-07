(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker of Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Ellahi Thursday said the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not resign on the demand of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

No talk would be made on prime minister's resignation as it is out of question, he made it clear while talking to a private news channel.

There can be negotiation on strengthening Election Commission of Pakistan and parliamentary committees and so on, he added.

In reply to a question, he said a judicial commission can be constituted for the opening of an constituency.

We have forwarded the reservations being raised by the members of JUI-F committee, the speaker said.

He said Pakistan was moving towards progress and prosperity and the credit goes to the PTI government for taking measures for the betterment of institutions and life of the common man.