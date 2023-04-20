UrduPoint.com

"Talk With Taikonauts Of Shenzhou-15 Held At Chinese Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

"Talk with Taikonauts of Shenzhou-15 held at Chinese embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :"Talk with Taikonauts of Shenzhou-15" was held here on Thursday to enhance the understanding of young people in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in the field of astronautical science, and technology.

The Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC) of the SCO, China Manned Space Agency, All-China Youth Federation, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, and the secretariat of the SCO Youth Committee co-hosted an event at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, said a news release.

Pang Chunxue, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation, Asif Farhat, Founder of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, members from the Institute of Space Technology and many young Pakistani students from different schools attended the event.

Aliza Jamil, a student of Class 8, from Islamabad Model College for Girls, interacted with the Chinese astronaut. He also asked about how to breathe in space.

the astronaut gave a very comprehensive response from space.

The "Talk with Taikonauts of Shenzhou-15" event is significant for broadening the youths' horizons and lighting up their dreams about exploring the mysterious and diverse universe.

Youths are young ambassadors of China-Pakistan friendship and the hope of our two countries, the iron-clad relationship needed to be passed from generation to generation.

This year is the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and Science & Technology (S&T) cooperation is an important part of it, and will surely provide strong support to the high-quality and sustainable development of CPEC.

Cooperation in science and technology between China and Pakistan has achieved several remarkable accomplishments, including the Pakistani medicine seeds returning from the Chinese space station after experimentation.

China's development and Chinese modernization will create more opportunities for Pakistan and the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology China Student Road CPEC Young Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From

Recent Stories

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

8 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

15 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

16 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.