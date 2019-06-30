Talking about mid-term elections strange Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said it is strange that those supporting completion of full term during their own rule are now talking about mid-term elections.

In a tweet she said those playing on "the pitch of power" for long time would have to develop the habit of living without official resources.

She said opposition parties found it difficult to remain out of power even for ten months, but they would have remain without it for four more years.