UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talking About Mid-term Elections Strange Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Talking about mid-term elections strange Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said it is strange that those supporting completion of full term during their own rule are now talking about mid-term elections.

In a tweet she said those playing on "the pitch of power" for long time would have to develop the habit of living without official resources.

She said opposition parties found it difficult to remain out of power even for ten months, but they would have remain without it for four more years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

43 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

58 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

58 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

58 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

58 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.