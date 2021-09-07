UrduPoint.com

Talks About Recognition Of Taliban Gov't Premature - Pakistani Ambassador

Tue 07th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) It is premature to discuss recognition of the Taliban-led (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) government in Afghanistan, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

The diplomat mentioned that the Taliban made "positive" statements about basic human rights, inclusive government and efforts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking.

"So overall, the declaratory intent is there, so we will see how it all evolves. But at this point in time, for me, it's too early to comment on the question right now. There are more pressing issues, that there is a stable government in Afghanistan which is inclusive. Then other things start flowing from that. But you must be aware that we are one of the countries which have a full fledged embassy working in Kabul," Khan said.

