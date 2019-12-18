UrduPoint.com
Talks Attributed To CJP About Pervez Musharraf Case Decision Needs To Be Clarified Necessarily: Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:59 PM

Talks attributed to CJP about Pervez Musharraf case decision needs to be clarified necessarily: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said a clarification is needed necessarily about the talks attributed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa with regard to Pervez Musharraf decision

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said a clarification is needed necessarily about the talks attributed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa with regard to Pervez Musharraf decision.

He tweeted on Tuesday " it is necessary that the talks of CJP with reference to Pervez Musharraf should be clarified.

This gives impression that CJP influenced the case and he pressurized to obtain specific decision. This is highly inappropriate thing which has been attributed to CJP. "

