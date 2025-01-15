Open Menu

Talks Back On Track From Jan 16, PTI To Present Demands Tomorrow: Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Talks back on track from Jan 16, PTI to present demands tomorrow: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government negotiation team, Senator Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday announced that talks between the government and PTI will resume on January 16, with PTI presenting its written list of demands where government will then seek consensus from the party leadership to move the negotiations forward.

In an exclusive talk outside the Parliament house, he said that talks between the government and PTI are set to resume on January 16, with PTI finally presenting its written list of demands tomorrow.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that the negotiation process between the government and PTI will be a lengthy one, requiring patience and clarity.

He assured that once the PTI presents its written demands, the government will meticulously review them and subsequently provide a comprehensive and solid response.

He further underscores the government's commitment to meaningful negotiations, while also highlighting the need for PTI to submit its demands in writing to move the process forward.

Responding to a query, Senator Irfan stated that once the government receives the PTI's written demands, the responsibility will shift to their court.

He emphasized that once the PTI submits its written demands, the government will carefully examine them and work towards a mutually acceptable solution.

More Stories From Pakistan