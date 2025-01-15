Talks back on track from Jan 16, PTI to present demands tomorrow: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson for the government negotiation team, Senator Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday announced that talks between the government and PTI will resume on January 16, with PTI presenting its written list of demands where government will then seek consensus from the party leadership to move the negotiations forward.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that the negotiation process between the government and PTI will be a lengthy one, requiring patience and clarity.

