Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

The latest reports say that the talks will take place at Senate Secretariat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) The negotiations between government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Senate Secretariat have been rescheduled from 11 am to 9 pm today.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the change was made due to busy schedules of members of the negotiation committees from both sides.

He said the new negotiation timings are expected to help facilitate the discussions between government and PTI to address pressing issues.

A day before, the PML-N leaders including Khawaja Asif and Javed Latif opposed talks with the PTI, saying that these talks would be meaningless.

Khawaja Asif said the PTI wanted the elections before the month of September because Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would retire then.

Javed Latif raised the question that who was behind the talks with the PTI.