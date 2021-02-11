UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks Between Govt And Protesting Employees Succeed: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:12 PM

Talks between govt and protesting employees succeed: Sources

The sources say that the federal government has assured 20 per cent increase in the salaries of the federal government employees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) The protesting Federal government’s employees are happy as their talks with the relevant authorities have been successful, the sources say.

They said that the government has assured the employees 20 per cent increase in their salaries and release of all arrested government employees.

The sources say that a notification for successful talks is likely to be issued today (Thursday).

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the news of talks and instructed the Islamabad administration to release all arrested employees immediately.

According to the reports, Khattak, Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan participated in the talks on behalf of the government.

The federal government employees were demanding increase in their salaries. The employees had gathered after their leader Rehman Bajwa and nine others were arrested overnight.

The protests turned violent after the police and rangers used tear gas against the protesting employees of the federal government.

The protesting employees also closed the doors to the secretariat bringing the government machinery to a halt.

At least two dozen protesting employees were taken into custody under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet had approved 40 per cent increase in the salaries of various federal government employees and many others took to the streets calling it “discriminatory” that why they had not been given 40 per cent increase.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Interior Minister Twitter Gas All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

EU's Hydrogen Supplies System Can Be Comprised of ..

31 seconds ago

Zulfi, grateful to Lankan PM for allowing COVID bu ..

32 seconds ago

CTP issue 10,670 challan slips on wrong parking

35 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

10 minutes ago

Kashmiri Martyrs' sacrifices won't go waste: Misha ..

10 minutes ago

Crafts exhibition to promote women artisans on Feb ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.