Talks between govt and protesting employees succeed: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the federal government has assured 20 per cent increase in the salaries of the federal government employees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) The protesting Federal government’s employees are happy as their talks with the relevant authorities have been successful, the sources say.

They said that the government has assured the employees 20 per cent increase in their salaries and release of all arrested government employees.

The sources say that a notification for successful talks is likely to be issued today (Thursday).

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the news of talks and instructed the Islamabad administration to release all arrested employees immediately.

According to the reports, Khattak, Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan participated in the talks on behalf of the government.

The federal government employees were demanding increase in their salaries. The employees had gathered after their leader Rehman Bajwa and nine others were arrested overnight.

The protests turned violent after the police and rangers used tear gas against the protesting employees of the federal government.

The protesting employees also closed the doors to the secretariat bringing the government machinery to a halt.

At least two dozen protesting employees were taken into custody under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet had approved 40 per cent increase in the salaries of various federal government employees and many others took to the streets calling it “discriminatory” that why they had not been given 40 per cent increase.