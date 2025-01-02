Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI will present two major demands on behalf of Imran Khan before govt committee, say sources

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) The talks between the Federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started in the federal capital on Thursday (today).

“PTI is set to present two demands on behalf of Imran Khan,” said the sources close to the development.

The PTI delegation arrived at the Parliament House for the talks. The delegation comprised Umar Ayub, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Salman Akram Raja.

A little later, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also arrived at the Parliament House.

Earlier, Asad Qaiser talked to the media and said that the talks’ process is lengthy, and many things could not be addressed in just happens in just two meetings. He added that they would listen to the government and present their views as well.

When a journalist asked whether Imran Khan's message would be presented to the committee or not, he replied that the founder chairman's message is simple: there are two demands that must be accepted.

Before the talks, the PTI leaders met with Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah was also present during the meeting.

Earlier, PTI leaders held a meeting in the opposition leader's chamber, where Salman Akram Raja briefed the leaders about his meeting with Imran Khan.

PTI's Secretary General, Salman Akram Raja, conveyed the founder of PTI's message to the committee members, stating that two demands would be presented to the government: a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, and there should be a demand for the release of detained PTI leaders and workers.

When a journalist asked Umar Ayub if they were submitting their demands in writing, he responded that they would consult and provide the details. The journalist then asked whether the real negotiations were taking place elsewhere, to which Umar Ayub replied that they are members of this house, and they are negotiating right here.