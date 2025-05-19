Open Menu

Talks Only On National Issues, Not Individual Agendas: Dr. Shezra Mansab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Talks only on national issues, not individual agendas: Dr. Shezra Mansab

Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, on Monday said that the government has always favored dialogue but not when tied to the personal interests or conditions of a single individual

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, on Monday said that the government has always favored dialogue but not when tied to the personal interests or conditions of a single individual.

Speaking on the political situation, she clarified that the government is ready to negotiate on all national and public interest issues, but not on personal demands.

“Linking the idea of negotiations with just one person is neither democratic nor appropriate. Unserious attitudes rooted in conditions and personal gain does not qualify as real negotiations.”

She stressed that the release of the PTI founder will be determined solely through the due judicial process, not based on desires or political wishes.

“Apart from that, we are open to talks but their side keeps shifting positions,” she added.

Recent Stories

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid In ..

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing M ..

PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry

7 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: B ..

Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: Bhutta

7 minutes ago
 SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digita ..

SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets

4 minutes ago
 Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Am ..

Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

7 minutes ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges v ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges vice chancellors to present sug ..

7 minutes ago
 Combating fake news key to positive change: VC BZU

Combating fake news key to positive change: VC BZU

2 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges national unity

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges national unity

2 minutes ago
 Talks only on national issues, not individual agen ..

Talks only on national issues, not individual agendas: Dr. Shezra Mansab

2 minutes ago
 Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support ..

Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir

4 minutes ago
 CPO for immediate action on public complaints

CPO for immediate action on public complaints

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan