Talks only on national issues, not individual agendas: Dr. Shezra Mansab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 11:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, on Monday said that the government has always favored dialogue but not when tied to the personal interests or conditions of a single individual.
Speaking on the political situation, she clarified that the government is ready to negotiate on all national and public interest issues, but not on personal demands.
“Linking the idea of negotiations with just one person is neither democratic nor appropriate. Unserious attitudes rooted in conditions and personal gain does not qualify as real negotiations.”
She stressed that the release of the PTI founder will be determined solely through the due judicial process, not based on desires or political wishes.
“Apart from that, we are open to talks but their side keeps shifting positions,” she added.
