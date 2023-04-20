Talks only solution to reduce political tension: PPP leader

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party and its leadership believes that door for negotiations should never be closed and political tension can only be reduced through talks.

This was stated by Zulfikar Ali Badar, a spokesperson for the PPP chairman, in his statement issued here on Thursday.

He regretted that political polarisation was increasing among people as parties had failed to hold talks among themselves on elections and other national issues.

The spokesperson said PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would try his level best to convince all members parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to sit on negotiating table with the opposition parties to end crises in the country.