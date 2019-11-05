Talks to continue with opposition: Khattak

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday said dialogue would continue with the opposition to end the deadlock regarding the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led sit-in .

The government committee led by the defence minister met the opposition's Rahbar Committee headed by JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani.

Talking to media after the meeting, Pervaiz Khattak said the government had agreed to most of the opposition's demands, except a few.

They would continue the negotiations to sort out the deadlock, he added.

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said that the opposition stuck to its demands.