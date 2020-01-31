UrduPoint.com
Talks Underway To Hire Aircraft For Spray On Locust Attacking Crops: Dr Naz

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:37 PM

In order to protect a long range of barren lands from locust attack, a fruitful discussion was being made with Air department of Kamra, to hire aircraft service for proper spray on crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :In order to protect a long range of barren lands from locust attack, a fruitful discussion was being made with Air department of Kamra, to hire aircraft service for proper spray on crops.

These views were expressed by Dr Falak Naz, Director General Department of Plant and Protection, working under Ministry of National food Security and Research, while talking to a private tv news channel program.

"We need to have some more aircraft for flying at low level from ground so that due results could be achieved", he said.

Earlier, he said the department had held some 20 aircraft for the purpose of spray of pesticides on fields to protect them from diseases and insects.

Meanwhile, Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food Security and Research, in a point of order told the Nationa Assembly on Friday that the locust had also started intruding into the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. He told the House that an amount of over seven hundred billion rupees would be required to get rid of locust attacking on large fields of crops in different parts of the country.

He said that the department concerned holds only three planes for the purpose of spray. He said that it was the duty of the parliament and representatives to play the role for combating locust in their respective field of Constituencies.

