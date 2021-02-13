Talks with British govt in progress to bring back Nawaz Sharif: FM Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Saturday said that talks were in progress with British government to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Saturday said that talks were in progress with British government to bring back Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to media persons here, he said that the incumbent government was trying to bring back Nawaz Sharif. "There is possibility of extradition but it is lengthy and complicated process", Qureshi said.

Responding to a question about some MPAs parting ways with PTI, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he did not know about any MPA who left the party. However, if there will be any angry MPA, they (party) will talk to him.

To another question about horse-trading in Senate elections, Foreign Minister observed that the PTI government wanted open ballot. The menace of horse-trading will die itself in case of open ballot.

Earlier, the both, PML-N and PPP had agreed on open ballot for Senate elections in Charter of Democracy (CoD), said Qureshi and posed question, why are the both political parties refraining from open ballot now.

About sale purchase of votes in Senate elections 2018, Qureshi remarked, who did this sale purchase of votes in 2018 and where it had been done in a house in Islamabad, everyone knew about it. Those who were behind the sale purchase of votes at that time, now, they are once again active, stated Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi recalled that both PPP and PML N had constituted committees with promise to punish their parliamentarians involved in horse-trading during election of Chairman Senate.

He, however, added that the committees did not punish any parliamentarian.

Responding to another question about PDM protest demonstrations and long march, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PDM alliance was unnatural. It could not attract crowd during demonstrations. The masses are politically matured. They rejected the PDM's narrative, said Qureshi.

Qureshi also hailed government employees as they distanced their peaceful protest from political parties. The government offered 25 percent ad-hoc relief to the employees.

To a question about expected hike in petroleum products, Qureshi maintained that government was trying its best to control inflation. The prices of the petroleum products were linked to price at international level. Qureshi also criticized Sindh Government and held it responsible for flour crisis. He stated that Sindh government made delay in release of wheat. He however added that incumbent government responded to sugar and flour shortages and imported the both commodities. Taxes and Duties were lifted to facilitate the import of the both commodities, FM.

About Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as candidate for senator-ship, Qureshi said that there were different opinions. Gilani's son, in a statement, denied that Yusuf Raza Gilani was participating in Senate elections. However, in case, Gilani contests Senate elections, then I think he (Gilani) is going away from practical politics.