Talks with Imran Khan can be held on his resignation or new elections: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said talks with Imran Khan can be held only on Imran Khan resignation or new polls."Imran talks of negotiations.

Talks can take place only on Imran resignation or new elections", he said this while talking to media men here Saturday.

He underlined government is giving impression on the basis of some wrong information that PML-N has been divided.He held PML-N is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif from Gilgit to Gwadar and Narowal to Karachi.The entire opposition has announced its support for Maulana Fazlur Rehman Azadi March.

All the parties are agreed on sending the government home.He advised the government it is better it should announce to hold new elections next year in the country.