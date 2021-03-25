Talks with India on water issues to continue: Indus water commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus Water Commissioner for Pakistan Mehar Ali Shah has said that dialogue with India on water issues will continue in future also.

Talking to the media at Wahga border crossing on his return from India here on Thursday, he said that the Indian side listened to the objections raised by Pakistan on different projects on its rivers and promised serious review of such projects.

Mehar Ali said it was a good omen that the talks process under the Indus Water Treaty had been restored after 2017, adding that the Indian side listened to the stance of Pakistan seriously, which would help take the talks process forward. He said that Pakistan would invite Indian officials for a meeting after April 1.

To a question, he said that the Pakistan side raised objections on Indian technical projects on its rivers and demanded the host side to address those objections and resolve the controversial issues on permanent basis.

He said that India would give the Names and dates for the sites visit, which was due, adding that India had expressed its willingness for Pakistan's visit. He said that Indian side provided flood data during the monsoon season.

The Indus water commissioner for Pakistan rejected the perception that Indian hydel power projects were about to complete and made it clear that Lower-Kulnai and Pakal Dul projects would not be completed in near future.

Shah said that a meeting of the both sides was expected before July next and the flood data would be shared in that meeting. He said that it was a good omen that India invited the Pakistan side for a meeting even during the tough times of COVID-19 pandemic.