Talks With India Tied To Kashmir, Terrorism, And Water: Rana Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:56 PM

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Pakistan stressed that any future dialogue would only focus on Kashmir, terrorism and water issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Pakistan stressed that any future dialogue would only focus on Kashmir, terrorism and water issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that after witnessing Pakistan’s defense capabilities, India requested a ceasefire through the United States.

The minister said that since the ceasefire request, India has remained silent. He emphasized that Pakistan is a progressive and peace-loving country and desires regional peace.

He added that when India attempted to violate Pakistan’s airspace and initiate aggression, Pakistan gave a strong and effective response that dismantled the myth of India’s defense superiority.

He warned that any future violation of Pakistan’s borders would be met with a strong and immediate response.

