Talks With JI To Resume Tomorrow:Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the talks with Jammat-e-Islami (JI) over their demands would resume tomorrow.
Talking to the media, the minister said the government team had a productive discussion with the JI which would bring positive outcomes.
The government team earlier arrived in the Office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi for the talks with the JI, said a news statement.
The government team included Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam, Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz and Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.
The members of the technical committee were also present in the meeting. Liaquat Baloch was leading the delegation of the JI.
