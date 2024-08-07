Open Menu

Talks With JI To Resume Tomorrow:Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said the talks with Jammat-e-Islami (JI) over their demands would resume tomorrow.

Talking to the media, the minister said the government team had a productive discussion with the JI which would bring positive outcomes.

The government team earlier arrived in the Office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi for the talks with the JI, said a news statement.

The government team included Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam, Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz and Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

The members of the technical committee were also present in the meeting. Liaquat Baloch was leading the delegation of the JI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Rawalpindi Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

48 minutes ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

10 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

11 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

11 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan