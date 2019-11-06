Talks with JUI-F chief moving in right direction: Pervaiz Elahi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said negotiations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were moving in right direction.

Talking to the media after meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said some positive development was expected.

Efforts were underway to amicably resolve the issues between government and opposition, which would bear fruit. It would some time time, he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said he would continue meeting the JUI-F chief.