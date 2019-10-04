Talks with Taliban good omen for reconciliation process: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that talks with the delegation of Taliban Political Commission at Foreign Ministry was a good omen for reconciliation process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that talks with the delegation of Taliban Political Commission at Foreign Ministry was a good omen for reconciliation process.

In a tweet she said that the meeting was the proof that Pakistan has always played constructive role in creating conducive environment for world and regional peace.

She said that the meeting of Taliban delegation with Foreign Minister was part of the same process.

The SAPM expressed the hope that it would bear positive results soon.

She said that the delegation had no meeting with the Prime Minister and news telecast and published in the media were not correct.