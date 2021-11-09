UrduPoint.com

Talks With TTP Initiated Over Request Of Afghan Govt: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:11 PM

Talks with TTP initiated over request of Afghan govt: Fawad

The Information Minister has asked the opposition to wait, saying that PTI will also form the next government as the opposition no program or leader.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) The interim Afghan government had requested Pakistan to initiate talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that talks with the TTP would be in line with the Constitution.

He expressed these views during a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The banned TTP late declared a one-month ceasefire, starting from November 9.

The Information minister said that the state must talk from a position of strength with the militant outfit.

He said, “TTP is not an organisation, it has several groups and the talks with them could be successful only after they accept the constitution,”.

Chaudhary said that the state wanted to bring peace permanently in the country and it had gone to war to establish peace.

He stated that the people living in merged districts wanted peace as the new generation had a changed perspective after witnessing their fathers' and grandfather's lives which were spent in war.

“It is the state’s responsibility to bring peace,” he added.

He also stated that the peace was the ultimate goal of the government as it did not want instability in the areas where the TTP had a stronghold — and that “is what we are trying to do”.

“Agreement would be premature,” said Fawad Chaudhary, pointing out that the ceasefire will come into force first, after that they will analyse and see how could they take the talks forward.

Chaudhry said the new set-up in Afghanistan wanted peace in Pakistan ahead of acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to the country.

He said that the acting foreign minister was all set to visit Pakistan on Thursday (November 11.

Fawad Chaudhary also talked about the opposition, asking them to wait for a year or two and then for the next five years.

“Opposition has no leader or program so they must wait,” the minister said.

“You cannot achieve everything that you want through conspiracies [...] I would first suggest the Opposition to stand on its feet and stop hatching conspiracies,” he said.

The minister said that the government’s position was stable and in the next to three months the increasing inflation would also come down.

“We will move toward the election in 2023,” he added.

PDM, he said, took to the streets every year as holding anti-government protests were its activity during every winter.

Talking about petrol and gas prices, Fawad Chaudhary said that the prices of both gas and petrol increased all over the world.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Petrol World Visit November Gas Fawad Chaudhry All From Government Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

vivo X70 Pro: The New Leader of Smartphone Photogr ..

Vivo X70 Pro: The New Leader of Smartphone Photography

25 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation at Belarusian- ..

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border - Kremlin

22 minutes ago
 TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in o ..

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

29 minutes ago
 11,000 cross into Uganda fleeing DR Congo fighting ..

11,000 cross into Uganda fleeing DR Congo fighting: UN

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.