Talks With TTP Will Take Place In Accordance With The Law: Fawad Chaudhary

Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:15 AM

Talks with TTP will take place in accordance with the law: Fawad Chaudhary

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary says no government can undertake any negotiations beyond the limits of the Constitution and law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday the talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan will take place in accordance with the constitution and the law.

In a video message on Monday evening, he said no government can undertake any negotiations beyond the limits of the Constitution and law. He said both the government and the banned TTP have agreed on a complete ceasefire as per understanding. He said sovereignty of the state, security, peace in the affected areas, social and economic stability will be kept in view during the talks. He said affected people of these areas will never be ignored and local people will be taken into confidence in these talks.

The Minister said the ceasefire will be extended in view of the progress in talks. He said it is a welcoming sign that the affected areas of the country are now heading toward the complete peace after a long time. He said Afghan interim government has played a facilitative role in these talks.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain made it clear that the negotiations with the banned TTP Pakistan were started in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement in an interview last month.

