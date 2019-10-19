UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tall Claims Cannot Resolve People's Problems : Siraj-ul-Haq

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Tall claims cannot resolve people's problems : Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer , Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that people are keen to see real change as hollow slogans are not solution to their problems

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer , Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that people are keen to see real change as hollow slogans are not solution to their problems.While addressing a training session of Islami Jamiat Talba at Mansoora on Saturday, he said that people are desperate due to skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and uncertainty in government policies.

A change is seemed indispensible to bring the country out of crisis.Siraj said removal of ministers on bad performance was not a solution to the issues rather sweeping measures were required to fix the economy and other crisis.

But, he added, the government seemed directionless and it completely lost its senses following a call of protest from the opposition parties. He said the government should prepare itself to face the music now, recognizing the fact that history always repeated itself.

He said the government lost grip over state affairs as corruption and nepotism had become norms, breaking all past records. The people had to pay bribe to get resolved their legal and illegal issues in every department, he said.The JI chief said the people of Indian Held Kashmir were fighting the case of realization of Pakistan.

He said curfew in IHK entered 76 days but the Pakistani government and international community were acting as silent spectator. He said the government was expected to unite the nation over Kashmir issue and announce a roadmap for the liberation of besieged people from Indian yoke.

But, he regretted, the rulers had wasted two and half months in making claims and speeches.Siraj said students should focus on studies and spend maximum time in libraries and research laboratories to equip themselves with modern knowledge.

He criticized the government for making massive cuts in budgetary allocations of higher education. The step, he regretted, was tantamount to depriving poor and middle class youth from pursing their higher studies.

He said the rulers on one side were least bothered about brining betterment in government educational institutions while on the other side they were after the religious seminaries. He said the rulers claimed to bring reforms in madaris but they were not willing to grant a single penny to religious schools.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Corruption Protest Music Poor Education All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

South Korean Kim in command in Pak golf championsh ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan hockey team leaves for Germany

3 minutes ago

Opposition's refusal to come to table points towar ..

3 minutes ago

Naran, Babusar top receives snowfall

3 minutes ago

Mithi police arrests 3 drug peddlers

16 minutes ago

New Zealand thrash Ireland 46-14 to set up England ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.