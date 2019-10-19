Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer , Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that people are keen to see real change as hollow slogans are not solution to their problems

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami's central Ameer , Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said that people are keen to see real change as hollow slogans are not solution to their problems.While addressing a training session of Islami Jamiat Talba at Mansoora on Saturday, he said that people are desperate due to skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and uncertainty in government policies.

A change is seemed indispensible to bring the country out of crisis.Siraj said removal of ministers on bad performance was not a solution to the issues rather sweeping measures were required to fix the economy and other crisis.

But, he added, the government seemed directionless and it completely lost its senses following a call of protest from the opposition parties. He said the government should prepare itself to face the music now, recognizing the fact that history always repeated itself.

He said the government lost grip over state affairs as corruption and nepotism had become norms, breaking all past records. The people had to pay bribe to get resolved their legal and illegal issues in every department, he said.The JI chief said the people of Indian Held Kashmir were fighting the case of realization of Pakistan.

He said curfew in IHK entered 76 days but the Pakistani government and international community were acting as silent spectator. He said the government was expected to unite the nation over Kashmir issue and announce a roadmap for the liberation of besieged people from Indian yoke.

But, he regretted, the rulers had wasted two and half months in making claims and speeches.Siraj said students should focus on studies and spend maximum time in libraries and research laboratories to equip themselves with modern knowledge.

He criticized the government for making massive cuts in budgetary allocations of higher education. The step, he regretted, was tantamount to depriving poor and middle class youth from pursing their higher studies.

He said the rulers on one side were least bothered about brining betterment in government educational institutions while on the other side they were after the religious seminaries. He said the rulers claimed to bring reforms in madaris but they were not willing to grant a single penny to religious schools.