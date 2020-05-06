Tall Police confiscated large consignment of illegal cartridges, one arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Tall Police in a successful operation arrested a suspect and recovered a large consignment of illegal cartridges during a patrolling near Turgar check post here on Tuesday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Tall Police in a successful operation arrested a suspect and recovered a large consignment of illegal cartridges during a patrolling near Turgar check post here on Tuesday.

After searching a large consignment of illegal cartridges was recovered from the suspect by Tall Police Station. The police has already started a strike and search operation by patrolling and took stern action against criminal elements without any discrimination.

Talking to media SHO Tall Muhammad Waqas Orakzai disclosed that the police party was on routine patrolling near Torgarh check post intercepted suspect along with a large consignment of illegal ammunition while he was trying to escape.

During the search of the plastic envelope in the hands of the accused, five illegal dagger cartridges were recovered from the bag and seized. The accused was identified as Malik s/o Syed Wazir, of Botokla, Khapenga, District Karak. He said that in the light of DP and Shahid Ahmad Khan's directives to take action against criminal elements indiscriminately and thoroughly, a suspicious person was arrested on patrolling near Torghar check post and recovered five hundred and sixteen illegal cartridges were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against the alleged Malik.