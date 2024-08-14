Tallest African Statue Lit In Green And White To Mark Pakistan Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) To commemorate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, the Embassy of Pakistan in Senegal hosted a spectacular light show, illuminating Senegal's iconic monument with the vibrant colors of the Pakistani flag.
The ceremony was attended by the Pakistani diaspora in Senegal, and Senegalese dignitaries from the ministries, think tanks, media and private sector.
Pakistan's Ambassador to Senegal Saima Sayed, in her remarks, paid tribute to Quaid- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the founding fathers of Pakistan.
She mentioned that August 14 was not only a commemoration of the independence movement of 1947, it was also a symbol of the resilience and courage of the Pakistani nation.
Administrator General of the African Renaissance Monument Birame Mbarou Diouf, in his remarks, expressed the desire to continue such collaborations with Pakistan in the realm of culture and heritage.
This followed the launch of the light show by Ambassador Sayed and Administrator General Diouf which lit up the 198 stairs and the Monument - the tallest African statue - with images of the Pakistani flag and pictures of the Minar e Pakistan.
With Pakistani national songs in the background and the colours of Pakistan being reflected on the grand African Renaissance Monument, the Pakistani diaspora of Senegal celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with their Senegalese friends.
The African Renaissance Monument is 52 meters high, sits atop a 300-foot-high hill and creates a towering image that is visible from most parts of the city.
The Monument is known to represent a memorial for the past, a celebration of the present, and a beacon for the future, symbolizing the “triumph of African liberation from several centuries of racism and imprisonment.
Pakistan and Senegal enjoy close brotherly relations since 1960. Both countries are working together to enhance engagement in diverse fields like, trade, agriculture, education, tourism and this event was a reflection of the strong brotherly ties between Pakistan and Senegal.
