Tally of active COVID-19 patients reaches 105 in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A total number of active COVID-19 cases in district Tharparkar reaches 105 as 17 more tested positive in the last 24 hours. The District Health Officer Tharparkar, Dr Gordhan Das, and district focal person for COVID-19, Anil Kumar, through a handout on Wednesday, informed that out of 220 collected samples 17 were diagnosed positive and 203 declared negative. Out of total active cases 24 were in Taluka Mithi, 28 in taluka Islamkot, 8 in Deeplou, 4 in Kaloi, 17 in Chhachhro, 18 in Dahli and 6 in taluka Nangarparkar, they said.

In the district Tharparkar 45148 samples of coronavirus were collected to date, of them 1647 (4%) diagnosed positive and 43182 turned out negative, they informed adding that 1538 (95.51%) corona affected patients has been cured while 4 deaths recorded in the district. They also advised the people of Tharparkar to take the precautionary measures as per SOPs issued by the Health department and the government of Sindh, maintain social distancing, wear masks, use sanitizer and wash hands with soap to save themselves from the pandemic.