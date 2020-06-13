UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tally Of Corona Patients Reached To 1227 In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Tally of corona patients reached to 1227 in Sialkot

The tally of confirmed coronavirus patients reached to 1227 in the district on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) -:The tally of confirmed coronavirus patients reached to 1227 in the district on Saturday.

Senior officials from health department said that corona test reports of 29 suspected patients who were in quarantine came positive today.

After the test reports, the patients were admitted at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Sialkot From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADM installs new coolers, benches, tables in parks ..

20 minutes ago

DLD reduces real estate registration procedures to ..

20 minutes ago

RTA completes 80 digital, 4th Industrial Revolutio ..

50 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

1 hour ago

Midday break for outdoor workers to begin Monday

1 hour ago

ADDED implements ‘We All Volunteer’ campaign t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.