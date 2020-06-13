Tally of corona patients reached to 1227 in Sialkot

The tally of confirmed coronavirus patients reached to 1227 in the district on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) -:The tally of confirmed coronavirus patients reached to 1227 in the district on Saturday.

Senior officials from health department said that corona test reports of 29 suspected patients who were in quarantine came positive today.

After the test reports, the patients were admitted at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Corona Field Hospital Sialkot for medical treatment.