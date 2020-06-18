UrduPoint.com
Tally Of Corona Patients Reaches 1,501 In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients on Wednesday reached 1,501 with 45 fresh cases in the district.

According to the officials of the health department, the test reports of 45 patients were positivewho were already quarantined.

