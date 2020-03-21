Tally of coronavirus cases rises to 359, including 105 of Karachi: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

The tally of corona cases in Sindh has risen to 359, including 60 of local transmission which is termed as something to be worried of

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The tally of corona cases in Sindh has risen to 359, including 60 of local transmission which is termed as something to be worried of.

This was disclosed in 24th meeting of Taskforce on coronavirus held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisor law, chief secretary, inspector general of police Sindh, provincial secretaries, representatives of Corps 5, Rangers, WHO, FIA, Airport, civial aviation and others.

The health secretary told the chief minister that the number of corona cases in Sindh have reached to 359. They include 102 in Karachi/Hyderabad, 105 of Sukkur phase-I and 104 of Sukkur phase-II. The health department has conducted 2,209 tests, of them 1,852 have been declared as negative and 359 as positive.

The chief minister said the trend of transmission of new cases is on the increase. Giving examples, he said the first case is reported on February 2, 10 cases on March 9, 25 cases on March 19. This is a serious trend and "we would have to observe self-isolation which is the only way out to keep ourselves secure," he said.

The daily reports of suspects presented in the meeting says that 1,874 suspects were identified by government hospitals, of them 21 were found to be fit for test. The private hopsitals reported 702 cases and five of them were selected for test.

To a question, the airport authorities told the chief minister that there were 29 flight scheduled till day but 12 were canclled. The 17 flights brought 3,428 passengers and all of them were screened and eight of them were declared suspects. Therefore, they were shifted to quarantine unit and their samples were sent for test.

Preparations: The chief minister was told that 220-bed hospital Kharadar with seven ventillators and 23 ICU/CCU have been maintained. It was pointed out that 2,366 nurses were being hired within next two days, of them 300 nurses would be posted at Expo Center and 690 in other 23 districts.

The chief minister directed the health department to recruit 1,500 doctors and 500 technicians within next three days.

"We are in dire need of doctors, nurses and technicians to operate the newly established hospitals," he said.

Expo Center: The chief minister visited Expo Center on Saturday and reviewed the over all arrangements being made there for Isolation Centers and Field Hospital.

The chief minister was briefed about the arragements and requirements. The chief minister directed the commissioner Karachi to purchase incinerator for Expo Center to destroy solid waste. "The solid waste may not be transported anywhere in the city and it must be destroyed there," he said.

Rs11.623 billion released: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said he has released Rs11.628 billion as regular and special grants for government efforts to prevent/control coronavirus in the province during the current financial year. This includes Rs3 billion contributed by the government employees in the government fund.

Murad Ali Shah said Rs3 billion has been released in the Corona Fund, Rs300 million to Indus, Rs100 million to Directorate of Health, Rs50 million health department, Rs835.9 million to private partners, Rs6.9 billion for special grant for coronavirus, Rs50 million to DC Malir, Rs76 million to DC Sukkur, Rs50 million to DC Larkana and Rs250 million to PDMA.

Up-coming expenditures: The Chief Minister Ali Shah said 100-bed field hospital was being established at Expo Center and to be upgraded to 10,000 beds. Another expenditure to be incurred for developing accommodation facility for the doctors and others staff being deputed at the Expo Center.

The chief minister said 10 hotels may be hired by commissioner Karachi for quarantine. Expenditures would also be incurred for 6,000 rooms of labour Sqaure at Northern Bypass.

Murad Ali Shah disclosed that at present there are 827 ventilators with health department which he is going to increase to 5,000.

"We are also making a plan to support unemployed, daily wagers/labour through organization like Edhi/Saylani. "The chief minister once again urged the people of Sindh to stay at their homes to save themselves and the people of the province and the country.