Tally Of Coronavirus Patients In Police Reaches To 115 : Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :With 15 new cases, the number of policemen affected with coronavirus increased to 115, said the spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

He said currently 97 officers and personnel are under treatment while two lost their battle against the virus.

The spokesman said that 15 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

He further said that condition of an under treatment Sub-Inspector was critical.

The Sindh Police was taking due care of affected officers and personnel, the spokesman concluded.

