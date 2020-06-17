UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tally Of Coronavirus Patients Reaches 1090 In Dir Lower: DDHO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

Tally of coronavirus patients reaches 1090 in Dir Lower: DDHO

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Irshad Ali Wednesday while giving updates regarding coronavirus cases in the district said that out of 3342 suspected patients, 1090 has been confirmed as positive while results of 1379 suspected patients were received as negative

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Irshad Ali Wednesday while giving updates regarding coronavirus cases in the district said that out of 3342 suspected patients, 1090 has been confirmed as positive while results of 1379 suspected patients were received as negative.

In an official press release he said medical results of 828 suspected patients were still awaited while so far a total of 19 deaths have been reported as confirmed due to coronavirus infection.

He further informed that a total of 253 patients have made completed recovery from coronavirus infection and sent to their homes with strict guidelines for corona protocol.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

46 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

46 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

2 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.