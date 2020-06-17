Tally of coronavirus patients reaches 1090 in Dir Lower: DDHO

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Irshad Ali Wednesday while giving updates regarding coronavirus cases in the district said that out of 3342 suspected patients, 1090 has been confirmed as positive while results of 1379 suspected patients were received as negative

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Irshad Ali Wednesday while giving updates regarding coronavirus cases in the district said that out of 3342 suspected patients, 1090 has been confirmed as positive while results of 1379 suspected patients were received as negative.

In an official press release he said medical results of 828 suspected patients were still awaited while so far a total of 19 deaths have been reported as confirmed due to coronavirus infection.

He further informed that a total of 253 patients have made completed recovery from coronavirus infection and sent to their homes with strict guidelines for corona protocol.