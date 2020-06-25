Tally of coronavirus patients reaches 1251 in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and focal persons for coronavirus,De Irshad Ali Thursday said that out of 3898 suspected coronavirus cases,1251 have been tested positive while test results of 1703 were negative.

He said 317 positive patients have made recovery from the virus, adding 18 patients were still under treatment in isolation wards.

He appealed to general public to maintain social distance and follow SOPs prescribed by the government.