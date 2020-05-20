UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tally Of Coronavirus Patients Reaches 210 In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

Tally of coronavirus patients reaches 210 in Dir Lower

Deputy District Health Officer and focal persons for coronavirus,Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday informed that out of 1256 suspected coronavirus cases,210 have been tested positive while test results of 634 are negative

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and focal persons for coronavirus,Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday informed that out of 1256 suspected coronavirus cases,210 have been tested positive while test results of 634 are negative.

Likewise, he said test results of 412 suspected patients are yet to be received adding 112 positive patients have made recovery from the virus.

He said 3 medical staff were among 6 new patients confirmed today while 2 were the relatives of already confirmed patients and one belongs to Shah Muhalla of Timergara.

Related Topics

Timergara From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

16 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

46 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

46 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

1 hour ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.