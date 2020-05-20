Tally of coronavirus patients reaches 210 in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy District Health Officer and focal persons for coronavirus,Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday informed that out of 1256 suspected coronavirus cases,210 have been tested positive while test results of 634 are negative

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and focal persons for coronavirus,Dr Irshad Ali Wednesday informed that out of 1256 suspected coronavirus cases,210 have been tested positive while test results of 634 are negative.

Likewise, he said test results of 412 suspected patients are yet to be received adding 112 positive patients have made recovery from the virus.

He said 3 medical staff were among 6 new patients confirmed today while 2 were the relatives of already confirmed patients and one belongs to Shah Muhalla of Timergara.