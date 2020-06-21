Tally of COVID-19 affected policemen reaches to 1022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :With 48 new cases reported in last two days, around 1022 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday.

He said 13 officials lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 11 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

Currently 739 officers and personnel are under treatment while 270 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.